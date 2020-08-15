The UPDF’s Joint Chief of Staff(JCOS) Lt.Gen.Joseph Musanyufu has said the army’s relationship with Ugandans has been key to its strong existence for many years.

Musanyufu made the remarks on Friday during a function where Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande assumed the office of Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) of the UPDF from Maj.Gen.Innocent Oula at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

“Because of our good relationship with the population, we are who we are. Without it our own existence cannot be guaranteed as a force. All effort should be put in ensuring that nothing jeopardizes that relationship, it’s the bedrock and guarantor of the forces’ existence” Lt Gen Musanyufu said.

Musanyufu said that the Civil-Military Cooperation docket is a critical force multiplier in the maintenance of Uganda’s security and a source of the army’s strength, a reason for UPDF existence.

Congratulating the outgoing Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation(CIMIC), the UPDF’s Joint Chief of Staff said the office has grown over time due to the expansion of the army and the nature of its work.

He advised that the incoming chief should ensure that all work-related with the relationship of the army and the population is housed, coordinated, managed and supervised by the CIMIC office.

Gen Musanyufu added that the coming in of the new chief will give a sigh of relief to the Chief Political Commissar (CPC) and enable him to concentrate on Ideological work with in the forces.

The Joint Chief of Staff also told the new CIMIC to put to use the goodwill from the development partners who are always ready to support the office, especially in skills acquisition.

The handover ceremony followed a recent appointment by President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of armed forces of Maj.Gen. Innocent Oula as deputy Managing Director for National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and Brig.Emmanuel Rwashande as the Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation.

Speaking as he handed over office, Maj.Gen Oula applauded the commander in chief for having given him the opportunity to serve his country.

He also hailed the UPDF Leadership that provided him with the necessary support to execute the mission of CIMIC.

The outgoing chief tipped the incoming general officer that through proper accountability and prioritization of scarce resources, much can be achieved.

In his remarks, Brig. Rwashande thanked the army leadership for entrusting him with the new responsibility and pledged to perform to the best of his ability in fostering the good strategic relationship between the UPDF and the population that has seen the force grow from the 1981 small army to the current multi-service Force.

“The historical background of NRA, now UPDF, is that it was not founded on the superiority of military power but on strong civil-military relations with clear-headed ideology by the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF. It is my responsibility to emulate the same,” said Brig. Rwashande.

The function was attended by the Chief of Personnel and Administration Maj Gen George Igumba, the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, Deputy Chief Civil-Military Cooperation Lt Col Sam Ntambirwe and Service Directors of CIMIC among others officers.