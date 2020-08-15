Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei on Friday night set a new record after breaking the 16- year old 5000m world record at the 2020 Diamond League in Monaco.

Cheptegei posted a record time of 12:35.36 to beat Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele’s record of 12:37.35 he set in Hengelo, Netherlands in 2004.

The Ugandan runner beat Nicholas Kimeli Kipkorir who posted a 12:51:78 and Jacob Krop who posted 13:11:32 in second and third positions respectively.

Congratulations

A number of people have since joined in celebrations to congratulate Cheptegei upon beating the 16 –year old record to set his own.

“Congratulations to Joshua Cheptegei who has set a new 5000m world record at the Monaco Diamond League. You have brought honour, pride and joy to your country. Well done,” President Museveni tweeted on Friday night.

Cheptegei was one of the four runners flagged off by the First Lady, also Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni last week for the Monaco Diamond League.

Others including Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo were fifth and sixth respectively in the 100m women’s race.

