Permanent secretaries have donated Shs 24 million to the Covid-19 taskforce to help in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The donation was received by the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda at his office in Kampala.

Dr. John Mitala, the head of public service and secretary for administration in the office of the president handed over the donation.

He said the donation is meant to supplement the fight against the pandemic.

Rugunda praised the permanent secretaries for the generosity and effort made to make the contribution hence tasking the rest of the public to emulate them.

“On behalf of government and behalf of the country and I thank you the head of public service and secretary for administration in the office of the president for coordinating the exercise where permanent secretaries have made voluntary contribution to the struggle against covid19 pandemic,”said Rugunda.

“The amount of money raised, it’s really a very generous contribution and it’s for all of us to fully engaged in the fight against this virus. I take this opportunity to thank the people of Uganda who have supported the fight against covid19,”he added.

As the country gears up for 2021 general elections, Rugunda urged members of the public to be vigilant and observe Covid19 standard operating procedures.

“Let me remind Ugandans that the pandemic is still with us and it’s in our communities and we need to be more vigilant than ever before. We need to look after ourselves and look after the lives of our neighbours,”he said.