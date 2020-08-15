The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, has advised the youth to refrain from all kinds of intoxicants such as alcohol, drugs among others during this period.

Museveni urged young people to value their life and have a conscience that can drive their actions during this Covid19 period so that they remain relevant in society.

“I have decided to talk to the children themselves.I am talking to you children. Youth know that the bars were closed and government has not yet opened them but I am told that the youth actually make bars wherever they are. They buy alcohol and bring it home,” said Janet Museveni during a televised address.

Museveni said the current wave of sexual abuse children are experiencing during the Covid19 lockdown requires a new campaign.

“Some of these young people are on drugs.Young people, your lives are yours and you must decide really to take care of your lives. You must have some dreams to fulfill in the future that can force you to stop what you are doing and try to do what is right. You must have conscience,”Museveni advised.

“I am appealing to you to choose to do what is right for your own good so that your life is saved. As the ministry of Health when the schools were closed, we struggled to find a way to reach you at home to ensure that learning can continue.”