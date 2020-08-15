The Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has said the demolition of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Ndeeba, a Kampala on Sunday night after a land dispute was an attack on Christianity.

Speaking as he led members of the Uganda Joint Christian Council to a visit to the scene of demolition, Archbishop Lwanga said it was unfortunate that the house of God could be demolished over a small matter.

“It was not only an act on the church as a building but also on the entire Christian congregation of the Church of Uganda and all believers in God. All of us are affected. Whoever is a believer in God is affected and we all condemn it,”Lwanga said.

He insisted that every believer in God, regardless of their religion ought to condemn in the strongest terms possible the demolition of the 40- year old church.

“We appeal to government to bring this issue to its right conclusion so that justice and peace are done to all those affected.”

Earlier, President Museveni had in equal measures condemned the demolition of the Church, but assured Christians that government would construct a new church, as well as ensuring that the disputed land is retained by the church.

The president also condemned judges over the manner they issue orders like the one of demolishing the Church.

“Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church,”Museveni said.

Museveni also pledged to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, and engage with all parties involved in this conflict to find a lasting solution.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished. Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter.”