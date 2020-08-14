The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new Covid-19 related death, pushing the total fatalities from the virus to 12.

The deceased, according to the ministry is a 65-year-old Ugandan male, resident of Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The health ministry said, “He was admitted to Nsambya Hospital and later transferred to China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru after developing signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19.”

“However, he later passed on while on admission at Naguru Hospital. Results from the laboratories confirmed Covid-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the same vain, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services at the health ministry confirmed 32 new virus cases with 17 of them alerts, six contacts to previously confirmed cases and six truck drivers.

“Regarding the the seventeen alerts, 10 are from Kampala Metropolitan Area, two are from Luwero and 2 from Mbale while three are from Kagadi, Mbale and Hoima,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Three of the six contacts were also from Kampala Metropolitan Area, two from Nakaseke, and one from Tororo.

To date, the country has had 1,142 cumulative Covid-19 recoveries and over 312,792 people have so far been tested for the virus.

The recent spike in virus cases in the Kampala Metropolitan area is an issue the the health ministry is worrying about and minister Dr Ruth Aceng has urged all urban dwellers to increase on vigilance.