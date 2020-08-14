A hand grenade attack has killed three children who were watching television at a hair salon near Burundi’s economic capital Bujumbura, security officials say.

Eight other children were wounded in the blast on Thursday morning in the residential area of Gahahe on the outskirts of Bujumbura, a police spokesperson said.

Images of injured children and crying mothers at the scene have been posted on social media.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack, police say.

It is unclear clear if the children, aged between six and 12 years, were the target.

Schoolchildren are currently on holiday in Burundi.

Children from poor homes that do not have television sets normally stand outside salons to watch programmes through the windows.

Source: BBC