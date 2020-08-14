The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has said they will cheer on the opposition as they ‘bite’ each other, expressing delight in the different defections from Opposition parties; Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Democratic Party (DP).

The comments were made by NRM director of information and publicity Emmanuel Dombo Lumala while appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline show yesterday.

Dombo was responding to the defection of 11 members of DP to the National Unity Platform, a party led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

“We shall cheer them as they bite one another, we have no reason to intervene,” Dombo stressed.

Dombo said that such situations have shown Ugandans that the opposition does not have the capacity to take power and control the country.

“If they can not manage their simple small organization before they come in government, how will they manage a government?” he posed.

He lashed out at the opposition for failing Ugandans. He said that the supporters of the opposition in Uganda are waiting to hear what alternative policies such parties are creating, but instead are being treated to internal bickering.

“Uganda funds the opposition to come up with alternative policies, I expect them to be busy discussing such things, what do they have for the people of Uganda? They have chosen to bite one another instead.”

When called to order by FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who claimed that Dombo and NRM are being irresponsible by celebrating the chaos in opposition, Dombo said it is not the NRM’s responsibility to protect opposition.

“It is not our responsibility to protect the opposition, it is our responsibility to defeat them,” he said.