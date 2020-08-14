President Yoweri Museveni has assured faithfuls at site of the demolished Anglican Church in Ndeeba that government will build a new church for them and also ensure that the church retains the land.

President Museveni, who was in company of his usual convoy, also urged judges to always have limits while carrying out their justice duties.

The president said: “Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church.”

“The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war.”

Museveni also pledged to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, and engage with all parties involved in this conflict to find a lasting solution.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished. Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter,” Museveni added.

On Monday, Museveni for ordered action against all those involved in the demolition of the church.

According to the State House Anti-Corruption unit boss, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the acting director in charge of Physical Planning in KCCA, Ivan Katongole has since been arrested for giving a green light to the demolition of the place of worship.

According to documents seen by the Nile Post, Katongole on July 30, 2020 gave permission to have the church demolished after a fee of Shs 50,000 was paid and a demolition permit for a period of two months was issued.