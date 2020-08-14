President Museveni has toured Nyanza Textile Industries (Nytil), in Jinja and applauded the proprietors of the factory for doing a great job in response to the Covid19 pandemic.

“They are producing personal protective gear for the medical personnel; hazmat suits, disposable caps, disposable gowns, disposable shoe covers, surgical masks,”Museveni said.

“All of this is from a correct decision to involve the private investor that we made in 1994 after attempts to revive the company under government were failed by wrong elements within the implementation chain,”he added.

The president made the remarks on Thursday.

He said the government will help the factory export their products after satisfying the local market.

“Therefore we shall not take kindly to anybody that attempts to compromise our progress and plans. At 45 million people, Uganda has the potential to grow this sector,”he said.

Museveni also appealed to the people of Busoga to engage actively in cash crop growing more especially coffee in a bid to improve on their welfare.

He encouraged the locals to particularly venture into coffee production which he believe can contribute positively towards improving their lives.

“In 1986 the production of coffee was 3 million bags, now we are exporting 7 million bags of coffee. Coffee has no problem because it has got an international market. We must harvest coffee properly and dry it properly so that we can get a better price,”Museveni said.

Museveni said although the country is currently facing the challenge of market limitation, it is temporary.