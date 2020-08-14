President Yoweri Museveni has paid a visit to the demolished Ndeeba church. Below is a transcript of the speech he made at the scene this Friday, August 14, 2020.

“On my way to work this morning, I passed by the site of St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba that was recently demolished by unscrupulous people.

I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished. Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter.

Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church.

I am going to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, and engage with all parties involved in this conflict to find a lasting solution.

The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war.

I also noticed large groups of people gathering in Ndeeba as I inspected the site. This is wrong. Avoid crowding in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are grappling with.”