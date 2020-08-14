Democratic Party president general Norbert Mao has likened the massive exodus of DP Bloc MPs who joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) to a farmer who loses his crops, but remains with the seeds.

Yesterday, At least 10 DP Members of Parliament and several other members of the DP Bloc, including holders of lifetime membership cards crossed to the NUP led by Kyadondo East legislator Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

While appearing on the NBS Television’s NBS Frontline show, Mao said that it is now time for DP to focus on its strengths and what has remained rather than lament on its weaknesses.

Mao said: “DP was founded for a reason and not a season. We might have lost the crops, but the seeds are still with us. We can rebuild the party.”

“DP will have to look inside itself and look for the reason as to why it has been resilient for 65 years. It is time for strategic reorientation. To look at our strengths rather than our weaknesses.”

Mao said that the MPs might have left behind a wound, but wounds heal and so will DP.

“They might leave scars, but they eventually heal. And gaps can always be filled. Saying good riddance is not necessary, but every organization must have an inbuilt capacity to heal and renew itself.

Some people have lost both hands, but life doesn’t end there. In fact, you can find your purpose from there,” Mao said.

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze, who was a guest on the Thursday evening talk show said that their exodus was more of a group than personal decision.

Nambooze said that their now former party president, Mao, has always been so active in press conferences instead of dealing with the problems in the party.

“This will now give Mao an opportunity to show the public that, in fact, we have been the trouble causers. It also gives us an opportunity to go where we are appreciated and we shall be utilized,” Nambooze said.