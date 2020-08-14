Capt Francis Babu has quit his candidature for the 1st Vice chairperson in the National Resistance Movement Central Executives (NRM CEC) race, leaving old rival Moses Kigongo in pole position to race to victory.

Babu’s decision to quit was announced to the CEC vetting committee following a meeting with President Museveni, who also happens to be the chairman of the party.

According to sources, Babu was convinced by President Yoweri Museveni to withdraw from the race and leave Moses Kigongo unopposed.

The Nile Post understands that President Museveni convinced members of the NRM CEC to vet Moses Kigongo, unopposed for the position of first National Vice Chairperson of the party ahead of the delegates conference that will vote both the first and second national vice-chairpersons of the NRM.

According to sources, President Museveni said that Kigongo’s competition was not fit for the position.

Among other competitors was Kefa Mafumo and businessman Hakeen Asiimwe.