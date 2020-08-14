The Electoral Commission has today announced plans to embark on a series of field activities for the demarcation of parliamentary constituencies and re organization of polling stations especially in the newly created electoral areas.

The EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama says the election body had to revise the roadmap to cater for the new developments from parliament.

Parliament created 46 new counties, 10 cities ,1 new district and 5 parliamentary seats for the elderly.

As a result, the period for nominations of candidates for local government elections has since changed from the original 7-17TH September to 21st – 1st October.

Similarly the commission urges aspiring presidential candidates to submit the lists of supporters for verification 2 weeks to nominations dates.

So far 31 candidates including 3 female aspirants have collected the above documents.