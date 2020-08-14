Democratic Party President General Norbert Mao has called out the different members of the party who officially joined Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform, labeling them office seekers.

Yesterday, NUP welcomes 11 members of DP including MPs; Betty Nambooze, Medard Ssegona, Joseph Ssewungu, and Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanga alias Jose Chameloene among others.

Speaking about the defections, Map said that DP has lost crops and not the seeds, he said the defections have been long coming and it is good that the 11 have finally made it public.

He claimed labeled the defectors meal card politicians, who are seeking for office rather than their claim of joining the struggle to defeat Museveni.

Mao’s response was to Nambooze who claimed she had joined NUP because of her special interests in unseating Museveni’s regime.

“I have joined NUP for the struggle to unseat Museveni,” Nambooze had earlier commented.

In response, Mao said that Nambooze and colleagues were hoodwinking Ugandans into thinking they are joining a struggle yet their political moves are based on selfish interests, to seek office.

“In politics, these are the people we call switcheroos,” Mao said.

“I would be happy if those talking about the struggle a to remove Museveni and bring change if they were not office-seekers, there is a difference between the struggle and office seeking I want to find someone who will look me in face and say I am in the struggle, I don’t want to be an MP or councilor,” Mao added.

Although Nambooze refused to be called an office seeker, citing blackmail, she categorically stated that she was not leaving DP even after being unveiled at NUP.

“Let it be known that we have just found somewhere to be sheltered. We were already chased out of the party in action and reaction,” she claimed.

Mao said the party will continue to build with the remaining seeds.

“DP was founded for a reason and not a season. We might have lost the crops, but the seeds are still with us. We can rebuild the party. It is not about the numbers but the cause,” he said.

“I want to take responsibility for the future of the party, not its past. A plane can overcome the turbulence depending on the size of the engine and dexterity of the pilot,” he added.

“When you backbite a bedridden patient and on your departure, they (patient) wish you well,, how do you feel?” he posed to Nambooze, who counterclaimed that she and DP had been estranged for quite some time.

“This is an opportunity to go out where we shall be appreciated. I was charged in absentia, suspended from office for three months which turned into years. The movement that started today did not start with us members, we have been locked out of the party. I have been going to DP meetings in Mukono and they keep chasing me,” Nambooze said