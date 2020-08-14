Justice Emmanuel Baguma of the Civil High court in Kampala has set Monday the 17th of August as the day he will deliver a judgement on a petition by a one NRM supporter seeking an interim order halting the forthcoming elections of members of Central Executive Committee of the ruling Party NRM.

Justice Baguma who on Thursday received the submission and defence on the matter, said his ruling will be through an email to both the petitioner and the defendant.

The party’s Central Executive Committee passed a resolution to the effect that the party’s electoral commission exclusively nominates and conducts elections of candidates for only a few positions and leave out other positions of special interest groups which would make not CEC fully constituted.

This is what compelled Moses Banalekaki, a supporter of NRM who wants to contest as the national chairperson to petition court challenging the legality of the forthcoming CEC elections.

Banalekaki, who was flanked by his Lawyer Robert Rutaro argued that conducting such an election in piecemeal is discriminatory and unfair.

However, the director of Legal Affairs in the NRM, Oscar Kihika, said the petition has no substance as it was agreed that the election for the CEC members will be done in a phased manner in order to observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.