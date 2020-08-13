Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa, a senior six vacist, has picked presidential nomination forms to unseat incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

The nineteen year old is a former student of Mengo Senior School in Kampala.

Speaking to journalists at the EC head offices shortly after picking his forms, Kaweesa said that he has been a leader all his student life and the 2021 general election has presented him with an opportunity to steer this country forward.

“I have all the qualifications. I am a good leader of course and I am a Ugandan citizen,” Kaweesa said.

“I have always been a leader who aspires for big positions because I am a big dreamer and achiever,” he added.

Kaweesa said at Mengo S.S, he was a counselor and he attained three principal passes in the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), which is a requirement for anyone intending to run for the country’s biggest political office.

In 2017, Parliament scrapped off the presidential age-limit of 75 years, lowering the eligibility age for one to run as president to at least 18 years of age.