The Microfinance Support Centre has said that private teachers will also benefit from the newly introduced Emyooga presidential initiative on wealth and job creation.

Speaking at the launch of the Emyooga presidential initiative on job and wealth creation in Kamwenge district on Wednesday, Alfred Eboku Ejanu, the head of Credit and Operations at the Microfinance Support Centre said President Museveni directed that private teachers be added onto the program to make the 19th cluster of beneficiaries.

“President Museveni directed that private teachers who have been worst hit by the Coronavirus pandemic be added onto the list of categories to benefit from Emyooga,”Eboku said.

“Private teachers right from kindergarten, primary and secondary schools to tertiary institutions will all benefit from the program.”

Assistance through saccos not associations

On Tuesday, the National Private Educational Institutions Association (NPEIA) asked government to bail out private teachers who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic through their various associations or the apex saccos.

“Saccos cannot start today and get money tomorrow. We therefore think that government should think of channeling this money into the apex sacco of the private teachers through our associations,”Savio Ssekamanje, the NPIEA spokesperson told journalists on Tuesday.

However, Eboku said that the private teachers will only be assisted in form of seed capital through their saccos at constituency level that culminate out of associations formed at the parishes.

Eboku explained that this is meant to ensure that no private teacher misses out.

“Just like the program is that associations in parishes in all categories form saccos at the constituency level, it will be the same for teachers. This is because this program is inclusive and we don’t want to see any private teacher miss out,” he said.

The Microfinance Support Centre official noted that unlike other saccos under the program, each sacco at the constituency level for private teachers will receive shs60 million as seed capital.

He however insisted that the private teachers ought to first have some savings before they can get seed capital.

“Whereas there are previous associations and saccos, the new program(Emyooga) is not here to wipe them away but to prepare people to start saving through saccos.”

Eboku advised the private teachers and all other members of the public to make use of the various loan programs that the Microfinance Support Centre has at affordable interest rates and terms.