A total of 22 Military Police drivers have completed a two months course in defensive driving and riding.

The course was conducted by Uganda Police Force instructors and the pass out was held at Kololo ceremonial grounds on Thursday.

Defensive driving is an advanced level of driving after one has excelled on the basics and the course was meant to enhance driving standards while developing safe driving habits and attitudes amongst Military Police Drivers.

The course was also aimed at teaching Military Police on avoiding accidents while employing defensive driving techniques and skills.

Speaking at the closure of the course, the Police Director in charge of Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba warned the participants of the task ahead of them.

He also highlighted the risks and challenges on Ugandan roads to them.

AIGP Golooba advised the Military Police drivers to handle with care the equipment that they will be entrusted with since it costs the government a lot of money.

He urged them to avoid the indiscipline of drunk driving that he said would not only risk causing accidents but also losing their life.

The newly appointed Military Police commander, Col. Keith Katungi congratulated the course participants and applauded the two forces’ top managements for strategic thinking and foresight that saw them embrace joint training.

“This is a value addition not only to the participants but the country at large,”Col.Katungi said.

The Head of the Police Driving School, Ronald Kamya Ronald was grateful to the forces for coming up with the joint training.

“We are grateful to management of Military Police for having trusted us to be part of this program to train their personnel,” he said.