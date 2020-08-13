Police in Kween district have arrested an aspirant for Member of Parliament under ruling National Resistance Movement ticket for flouting presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.

“Wilfred Chemutai Kireny was arrested at Binyiny town council while conducting an unlawful procession,” Fredmark Chesanga, the Sipi region police spokesperson said in a statement.

The police spokesperson said the suspect is currently detained at Kapchorwa police station as inquiries go on.

He will appear in court when inquiries are complete. All other aspirants are here by advised to follow the presidential directives and Ministry of Health standard operating procedures.”

The ruling NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba recently asked police to apprehend anyone involved in flouting Coronavirus guidelines.

“The guidelines are in place to protect lives of all citizens irrespective of their colour or party,” Lumumba said.

“The DPCs should act because it is their mandate to ensure guidelines are followed by everyone. Arrest anyone breaching the guidelines be it in yellow.”

Lumumba said it is the responsibility of every citizen to adhere to the set health guidelines.

The development comes on the backdrop of concerns by members of the public over the double standards by Police in regards enforcement of the presidential guidelines and Ministry of Health standard operating procedures on prevention of the Coronavirus.

On several occasions, politicians, especially in the ruling NRM party have been captured with processions while campaigning but none has been arrested unlike their counterparts in the opposition who have been either dispersed or arrested by police.

On Wednesday, State Minister for Finance in charge of Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite who has been captured on video moving in a procession with supporters apologized over the unfortunate incident.

“I apologise on behalf of my people that they broke Covid-19 rules. It was very unfortunate,”Anite said shortly after nomination by the NRM electoral commission as Koboko Municipality MP.