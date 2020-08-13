Col Keith Katungi has assumed office as the new commandant for Military Police to take over from from Brig. William Bainomugisha.

President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed force early this month appointed Katungi into the position to replace Bainomugisha who sent to the second division as the deputy commander.

At a function held at the Military Police headquarters, the UPDF Commander Land Forces, Lt.Gen. Peter Elwelu congratulated the new commandant upon the appointment but warned him of the big task ahead him on the new job

” You have taken over in a season of its own kind, a season of miracles where people put on masks, no state visits, schools closed, places of worship closed no shaking hands and empty soccer stadiums. We are operating in an extra ordinary environment which need new tactics but we have hope in you and you will excel,”Elwelu said.

He reminded Col Katungi that UPDF and military police have a divine task of maintaining peace and stability of the country noting that when in uniform they have a divine call.

Lt.Gen.Elwelu called upon local leaders to work hand in hand with the new commandant as pillars in ensuring peace and stability.

The outgoing commander, Brig. Bainomugisha applauded the army leadership for the opportunity to serve as commandant for a period of two years and the team spirit exhibited by the officers and men of military police which enabled him excel.

He called upon them to accord the same to Col Katungi .

The new commandant Col Keith Katungi expressed his willingness to serve and build on to what his predecessors have achieved.

He added that it was a pleasure for him to serve his country in this new appointment and promised to execute his tasks and mission diligently.

The function was witnessed by the Kampala Resident City Commisioner, Faridah Mayanja Mpima who pledged to support the commandant whenever need arises.

Present was the Deputy commandant military police Lt Col Gai Mpandwa, Battalion Commanders and Heads of Department in military police.