It’s a fundamental human right for young people to participate in the decision-making process of issues that affect them,youth leaders have said.

According to the leaders, young people are very innovative and inquisitive and their voice and contribution should be appreciated.

The remarks were made during the second regional Youth e-Conference on Sexual Reproductive Health,

Environment and Climate Change, Job Creation and Leadership.

The conference was aired on NBS television.

The chairperson of the National Youth Council, Lilian Aber, said there is need to engage all young people globally noting that she is glad to see that many young people have taken up a number of leadership positions.

“This is an indication that they are tired of sitting at the back .I am happy that in Uganda we have the Youth Council that has structures up to the grassroots. We do a lot of sensitization for the youth. We urge partners to come on board so that we can support young people,”she said.

Aber urged young people who are in leadership positions not to be discouraged because of the monetization of politics in this country.

“I call upon all the young people to support the young people who are coming in. Without young people on the table, their issues may not be attended to,”she said.

The Minister of youth and children’s affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi extended her gratitude to different stakeholders for their efforts in engaging the youth for global action.

” I call upon all of us to reflect on the 15 priority areas of the World Program of Action for the Youth.Our youth face sexual reproduction health challenges that continue to impinge on their development,”she said.

She noted that almost 4,000 rape cases have been reported during the Covid-19 period.