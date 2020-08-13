The King of Tooro, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV, has expressed concern over the current education system saying it is more theoretical than practical.

Oyo made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) in Namanve in commemoration of international youth day.

He signed a memorandum of understanding with the executive director of the institute, Prof Charles Kwesiga, to set up a similar one in Tooro Kingdom

He said Uganda’s education system should be restructured to gear the youth towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Before the outbreak of covid19 pandemic, most of our youth were suffering from the mismatch between the education they have and the skills required for existing jobs,”he said.

“The system basically produces job seekers rather than job creators, consumers rather than producers, beneficiaries rather than contributors. This must stop.”

He noted the country must break this cycle which keep vibrant youth in the state of unemployment and poverty.

Oyo pledged to build a science technology laboratory industrial park in the kingdom to impart skills among his subjects.

“The memorandum of understanding which is to be signed today provides a framework for establishment of an industrial research institute.My aspiration is to make Tororo kingdom a model of sustainable development starting with ending poverty and building employment,”he said.

He said the facility will offer hand on training, value addition and product development.

The executive director of UIRI Kwesiga said: “I am convinced that this collaboration between Uganda Industrial Research Institute and the kingdom of Tooro is going yield quick results.”