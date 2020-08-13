The National Youth Advocacy Platform has asked government to ensure youths are involved in decision making programs at all levels of governance in the country.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, during the celebrations to mark the International Youth Day, Crispin Mutehimbwa Kakuba, the NYAP Executive Director said that on several occasions, youths have not been involved in key decision making programs yet they are affected directed by the same programs.

“As we celebrate this day, we find that whereas young people form the majority of the population, they still remain vulnerable because they have not been able to be included in various decision making programs especially those that are political,”Kakuba said.

“Lack of effective participation by the young people has led to poor service delivery, their voices not being heard, and ultimately the generation has been left behind.”

The NYAP Executive Director cited the forthcoming elections where youths are limited to participation in politics because of lack of financial muscle, a thing he said ought to be changed for the better.

“To participate or be nominated as a Member of Parliament, you need around shs3 million to be considered by the Electoral Commission. There are very few young people who can afford that and this has hindered many of them from joining parliament. This needs to be changed.”

Musa Mwambu, the representative of people with disabilities at NYAP asked government to consider representation of youth with disabilities in parliament to advocate for their rights.

“At the National Youth Council where decision concerning the youths are made, out of the nine members, there is no representative for youths with disabilities. In parliament we have 5 MPs representing youths but the youth with disabilities are not represented,”Mwambu said.

“If it is global engagement, let youth with disabilities not be left u when it comes to taking key decisions.”

He noted that there is need to empower youths, including those with disability to participate in the leadership of the country as one of the ways to take part in decision making programs .