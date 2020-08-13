In support of the annual Nkozi marathon, Centenary Bank has extended a financial contribution of shs10 million to facilitate the construction of an accident, injury and trauma centre at Nkozi Hospital.

“Centenary Bank has been part of the Nkozi Run fundraising right from inception in 2016 and we have participated in all events concerning the establishment of the accident ward at Nkozi Hospital,”said the bank’s Managing Director Fabian Kasi .

“The unprecedented times have changed the way we operate and carryout activities, but nevertheless our pledge towards this noble cause still stands”

Kasi explained that the bank has always placed priority on transforming lives of individuals in communities they operate across the country through a number of ways including deliberate corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Every year, we set aside one per cent of the previous year’s net profit to support corporate social responsibility activities, which are mainly categorized in education, health, church, and the community as a whole.”

He noted that the bank has so far contributed shs50 million to the Nkozi marathon since the start of the fundraising in 2016.

The fundraising committee vice chairperson, Msgr. Gerald Kalumba, applauded the bank for its giving heart that has enabled the initiative make some strides.

“We appreciate Centenary Bank’s continued support towards the annual Nkozi run and the

hand extended to us for all related initiatives over the years, and we believe this support will go

a long way in facilitating the construction of the accident ward at Nkozi Hospital,”Kalumba said.

“We acknowledge that the Coronavirus pandemic is here and we must take caution. However, accidents are still happening AND facilities are needed to offer the requisite medical attention to the causalities.”