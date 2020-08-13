Members of the DP parliamentary caucus, councillors and other members of the DP Bloc have officially crossed over to the Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s new party, the National Unity Platform.

Notable among the members of parliament that were unveiled at the NUP party offices in Kamwokya included: MPs Joseph Ssewungu, Betty Nambooze, Moses Kasibante, Allan Sewanyana, Matiya Lwanga Bwanika among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, the NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi said that this did not come off as a surprise because they have been working together for a long time in the People Power movement.

Kyagulanyi said that, “we wanted to be the gum that brings together all the forces of change and we have been working with many of them informally as the People Power and today, they have taken a formal step and together, we are taking on the dictatorship informally.”

Kyagulanyi urged members of the NUP party to welcome the newcomers like they have always welcomed other members that have joined them.

“Don’t make them feel less, or different and yes, don’t make them feel any special because in NUPM we are all the same. We are in this together,” Kyagulanyi said.

The NUP party also commemorated their annual heroes day having lost some of their people on this day two years ago in Arua.

Kyagulanyi said, “last year (2019), we gathered to mourn our fallen heroes, but I am glad that today, we have gathered to push our resolve even further,”

“We don’t just remember those that died, but we also remember those that refused to die. In our midst, we have honorable Zaake Francis, Atiku Shaban and Betty Nambooze.”

Others DP members unveiled include;

Medard Seggona

Muwanga Kivumbi

Florence Namayanja

Matiya Lwanga Bwanika

Muwadda Nkunyinji

Sulaimani Kidandala

Vicent Mayanja

Muhammad Kawuma

Dr. Abed Bwanika

Mike Mabikke

Tebusweke David Mayinja

Lubega Muakaku

Angella Kigonya

Wakayima Musoke

Lubowa Henry

Musoke Abbey

Julius Mutebi

Shafick Lubega

Juliet Kakande

Mohammad Kawuma

Immaculate Nalwadda