Koboko Municipality MP and State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite, has apologized for violating the Covid-19 health guidelines on mass gatherings.

Her apology followed the public criticism after the emergence of videos showing her supporters moving in a procession that was in contravention of the ministry of Health guidelines on political gatherings.

Anite made the remarks as she was nominated by the NRM Electoral Commission on Wednesday, along with several other aspirants to contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

“I apologize on behalf of my people that they broke Covid-19 rules and I apologize to our president and to all the citizens. This was very unfortunate,”Anite said.

She said the breach of the ministry of Health guidelines was a triggered by excitement upon the delivery of the ambulances for Koboko Municipality.

“When people don’t have and get such news, they get excited. Personally I followed what my president said,that when you face such a magnitude of people run away. I exactly did that. I ran away from them,”she explained.

Anite said she later when to a local radio station to calm down the crowd and sensitise them so that they can observe Covid-19 SOPs but because of excitement, people didn’t listen.

“The president knows better than myself that the crowd will always be excited,”she said.

The minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng, who was also nominated, expressed fear that as the country gears up for 2021 general election, most people are not observing the guidelines.

“This is a difficult time. It is difficult for the people and it is difficult for those who are contesting in that they have to move and look for votes. However, it is also a difficult season that we have Covid-19 pandemic and as leaders we have to lead by example,”she said.