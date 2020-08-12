Three people have drowned in Lake Bunyonyi after a boat in which they were travelling capsized.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate, the incident happened on Tuesday when seven people, all residents of Katetete Nkora, Kifurugutu parish, Butanda sub-county in Kabale district fell into water.

“The canoe in which they were travelling was hit by a strong wave forcing it to overturn,”Maate said in a statement.

The regional police mouthpiece explained that the group was coming from Kyevu, in the same district to attend a youth function and was returning home.

Maate said when the boat overturned, all the seven occupants fell into water but four of them were rescued by locals who were travelling on the same lake.

Those who drowned and bodies are yet to be recovered are; Africano Mwebaze , 27yrs, John Bosco Tumuhereza,32 and Felix Mugabirwe. Efforts are underway by the police and local divers from the community to trace and recover the bodies of the three persons,”Maate said.

Past incidents

In June this year, two students died and two others survived when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bunyonyi in Rubanda District.

Government has always warned members of the public against travelling on water without safety measures like life jackets but many have not heeded to the advise.