People Power top leaders emerged from a two-hour closed-door meeting with eight European ambassadors at their Kamwokya base in high spirits on Wednesday.

A bullish Joel Senyonyi, their spokesman, went ahead to dismiss the NRM government which they want to dislodge from power as agents of foreign powers.

The Nile Post had challenged the leaders of People Power (now trading as National Unity Platform) to allay the impression that they are somehow dependent on foreign sponsors.

A cocky Senyonyi said it was the NRM government that is funded and armed by Western powers, claiming that even the gun that killed Yassin Kawuma, party president Robert Kyagulanyi’s deceased driver, was supplied by those powers.

Kyagulanyi himself insists that Kawuma was killed by an American gun.

The People Power leadership is paying the NRM government back in the same currency, for President Museveni has accused Bobi Wine of being an enemy of the state who connives with foreigners to sabotage Uganda’s economy. It is for this that the government decided to ban his musical concerts.

Wednesday’s meeting attracted public attention as the CD vehicles carrying the eight European Union ambassadors descended on the Kamwokya and snaked their way through the slum to access the People Power headquarters.

Nile Post understands that the seven ambassadors included the European Union head of delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici and Ambassadors from France, Dutch, Angaria, Australia, Ireland and Denmark.

NUP was represented by Kyagulanyi, Joel Ssenyonyi, David Lewis Rubongoya, Mathias Mpuuga and Lina Zedriga.

Journalists were not allowed in the meeting and after close to two hours, the delegates were taken on a tour around the NUP offices and they left.

Ssenyonyi said: “They came to visit us. We are now a fully fledged political party and definitely we are stakeholders in this country.”

“Our interaction was on many fronts. We talked about our country, we talked about our party and the plans we have for this country.”

Ssenyonyi described the meeting as ‘fruitful and beneficial’ for the Kyagulanyi-led party.

***Additional reporting by Julius Bukyana