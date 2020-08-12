The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM yesterday started the vetting process to endorse aspirants who will compete for the positions on the committee.

The CEC that sat in State House Entebbe was chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, the chairperson of the ruling party.

“This afternoon [yesterday], I am chairing the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the the mighty NRM party as we interface with different candidates vying for positions on the committee,” Museveni said.

“This is one of the internal processes undertaken ahead of the National Executive Council meeting. I congratulate all of the cadres that have stepped up for positions of leadership in service of our country and the Secretariat for supporting these activities,” he added.

However, candidates that have been nominated to CEC positions have decried the conflict of interest by members of the CEC.

These claim that it is not possible to achieve fair vetting when the current CEC members are also aspiring for the same positions.

“Part of our candidates here are CEC members, I want clarification. Are they also going to participate in the CEC meeting to vet us?” Kafuda Boaz, an aspirant for the Vice Chairman of Western Region queried.

“It is important that I raise my concern because this vetting process should have taken place the day we expressed interest. It is taking place today and the people who are participating in it have been moving and campaigning,” Sanjay Tanna, the aspirant for Vice Chairman Easter Region said.

According to the NRM director of communications Emmanuel Ddombo, the process of vetting will be a transparent one.

“There should be no worries, this has happened before and no one complained. Let the members trust the CEC and the chairman of the party to achieve results. The president is aware there are people on the committee that are candidates as well,” Ddombo said.

Among members of the CEC who are already candidates in the next election are; Mike Mukula, Rebecca Kadaga, Moses Kigongo, Matayo Kyaligonza among others.