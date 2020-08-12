The new High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Uganda, A. Ajay Kumar has paid a courtesy call to Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

During the visit on Wednesday morning, Oryem congratulated Kumar upon his appointment and lauded India’s commitment to the two countries’ bilateral relations.

The minister said this has been shown by the decision to send their new envoy to Uganda despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that the two countries, which shared the struggle for independence have enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the period before the Second World War.

“Uganda is an open economy with a conducive climate for investors and international business operations from India,”Oryem said.

He thanked the people and the government of India for various donations to Uganda including; a cancer radiotherapy machine, the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre, medicines, and vehicles among other things pledged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Uganda in 2018.

In response, the new Indian High Commissioner expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him since his arrival in Uganda.

He stated that his intention to continue working closely with the ministry to strengthen economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries.