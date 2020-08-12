Singer Edirisa Musuza aka Eddy Kenzo has urged the president of National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to tame his supporters who keep abusing anyone who doesn’t agree with him.

His comments come shortly after the recent leaked audio that made rounds of social media where he expressed his dissatisfaction on how Kyagulanyi treats him.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday in Kampala, Kenzo said it’s very absurd and unfortunate to see Kyagulanyi’s supporters jumping on anyone who seems to have divergent views.

“I ask Bobi Wine to tame and control his supporters because that is not how things work. Let his supporters be different from other people. I will be very glad if his supporters start to respect the views of other people,”he said.

Kenzo said that although President Museveni has failed to handle a number of things, his supporters do not behave like those of Bobi Wine, who even without power keep on insulting those with different opinion.

On the issue of the leaked audio, he said he doesn’t regret it.

“First and foremost I don’t regret what I said but what I regret is discussing my issue with a wrong person. I don’t have any ill intentions against Bobi Wine,”he said.

Kenzo asked fellow artists resist from participating in partisan politics noting that it will destroy the entertainment Industry.

“As artists, I think we should avoid partisan politics. Let’s be independent depending on the current situation, so that we can disseminate good messages to the public, “Kenzo advised.

He said that if Bobi Wine happens to call him to go and campaign for him,he has no problem on condition that he is paid.

“If Bobi Wine calls me to campaign for him I will go because he is my elder brother and even when other political parties call I will also go because I am not a politician but a singer, “he said.