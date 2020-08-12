Health officials in Kenya have said they will engage Russia over its Covid-19 vaccine, radio station Capital FM reports.

This is after Russia became the first country in the world to officially register its vaccine. But experts have raised concerns about the speed of Russia’s work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

“We definitely will plug in and work with Russia to ensure that the vaccine is safe before we use it,” health chief administrative secretary Mercy Mwangangi is quoted as telling a media briefing on Tuesday.

She said the Kenyan government will follow protocols through its foreign ministry.

Kenya has so far confirmed 27,425 coronavirus cases.

Source: BBC