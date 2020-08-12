With the Uganda music industry spontaneously growing and a lot of new talent struggling to break through in the competitive industry, producer Nessim has embarked on a journey of helping artists the exposure they need.

Having earned himself a name in the music industry for being one of the best audio producers in the country, Nessim has eventually ventured into artist management.

According to Nessim, producing music has given him a platform to interact with so many gifted people and he greatly believes that Uganda has so much talent.

“Ivan Data and Chord One are a duo that all music lovers need to watch out for.” said Nessim.

In their latest single titled Movie produced by one of Uganda’s best audio producers Nessim, the two promising artists from Elly music display great vocals and their lyrical maturity is what the music industry needs.

Ivan Data real names Ssenteza Ivan and Chord One real name Bukenya Ismail are signed under Elly Music also have songs like Covid 19 and love soldier.

Nessim who last week unveiled 15 year old Lucky Jo said that he saw talent and decided to help the upcoming artists’ blossom in this competitive music industry.

“We are musically blessed as a country, I will be unveiling very many upcoming artists who have good music and are talented,” said Nessim.