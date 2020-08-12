Former Security Minister and now Presidential hopeful Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde has unveiled his pressure group where he will run as an independent candidate in the 2021 general election.

Dubbed ‘Kisoboka’, the pressure group will use orange as its colour and ‘A renewed Uganda, it is possible’ as its slogan.

Speaking at its launch on Wednesday, Tumukunde said that he chose the orange colour because it is a revolutionary colour.

“I once used this same colour when I formed the Progressive Party. It is a colour of revolution and that’s why we chose it,” Tumukunde said.

Tumukunde added that his slogan of ‘A Renewed Uganda’ was also chosen deliberately.

He said, “I don’t want to be part of those who think that nothing has been done. I believe that something has already been done but the country lost direction and we are here to renew the country’s purpose,”

“I also chose the name ‘Kisoboka’ because I don’t want to believe that it is not possible. Some people gave up but I think we can achieve change in this country.”

According to Tumukunde, the mew pressure group will focus on youth who he says are the majority in the country, women and the disadvantaged segments of the population.

Tumukunde also unveiled an electoral roadmap and a team of regional coordinators before adding that in the coming weeks, they will be building more solid structures and systems that will help his campaign to thrive.