Singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has picked nomination forms to run for president in the upcoming general elections.

According to EC records, Bobi picked forms yesterday through one of his handlers Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe.

Meanwhile yesterday, NUP announced they had no flag bearer yet for the position of presidency.

In a press briefing addressed by people power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP party launched nominations for the position of national flag bearer.

Ssenyonyi said that the party will officially start nominations this Friday, also claiming that the recent nomination for seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda is null.

It however leaves a lot of unanswered questions on why Bobi wine has already picked forms before the party endorses him.

The Nile Post tried contacting Ssenyonyi for a comment, but all our efforts proved futile as he could not pick this reporter’s call by press time.