The National Unity Platform (NUP) has clarified that the party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is not the official presidential flag bearer.

At a press conference yesterday, People Power spokesperson Joel Basekezi Ssenyonyi said the Party has never voted Bobi Wine a presidential flag bearer.

“The delegates conference did not vote Kyagulanyi as the flag bearer of NUP. Our constitution gives a different process for a flag bearer to be voted,” Ssenyonyi said.

The NUP has therefore launched nomination process for the position of the flag bearer, starting Friday the 14th.

“The nomination forms can be picked starting Friday this week and will be required handed in by Friday 21, August,” Ssenyonyi added.

According to Ssenyonyi, the party will not hold primaries, however, a select committee will vet nominated members to come up with a flag bearer.

“We have structures that will vote for members, and when we fail to agree then primaries will suffice,” Senyonyi said.

The People Power spokesperson also said the previous nomination of seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda is null void.

Last week Mwenda officially joined NUP and also picked nomination forms to take on Robert Kyagulanyi whom he dared to a presidential debate.

“I visited their head office, registered as a member, then picked forms to become a presidential candidate,” he said.

However, Ssenyonyi claim the forms Mwenda picked were not for the presidential position.

“The forms he picked are for those seeking to be MPs, LC 5 chairpersons and Youth leaders,” Senyonyi claimed.