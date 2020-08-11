President Museveni has intervened in the case where a 40- year old Anglican church structure was demolished in Ndeeba.

Shock on Monday morning gripped Christian faithfuls of Ndeeba after St. Peter’s Church of Uganda was razed down under the cover of darkness following a longstanding wrangle between the church leadership and a businessman only identified as Dodo.

However, according to the head of the State House Anti-Corruption unit, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, Museveni has ordered action against all those involved in the demolition.

“The President has been briefed and has directed that all public officers involved are held accountable,” Nakalema said.

She noted that the acting director in charge of Physical Planning in KCCA, Ivan Katongole has since been arrested for giving a greenlight to the demolition of the place of worship.

According to documents seen by the Nile Post, Katongole on July 30, 2020 gave permission to have the church demolished after a fee of shs50,000 was paid and a demolition permit for a period of two months was issued.

“The demolition shall be carried out strictly during the weekends and off peak hours to void interruptions of traffic and other businesses within the vicinity of the site. Use of simple conventional plants and tools for demolition shall be used,” the acting KCCA director in charge of Physical Planning wrote in a letter copied to the Lubaga division town clerk, director revenue collection and building inspector in the division.

Arrests

Following the demolition, three police commanders and 11 other people were arrested by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit.

“The demolition was carried out from about 10pm on the night of August, 8, 2020 with full knowledge of the Katwe DPC, OC station Ndeeba and all officers under them contrary to established guidelines and procedures of the judiciary, Ministry of Lands and Police,” Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema said.

Prior to the Sunday demolition exercise, court had issued an order stopping the same and consequently, police had been deployed at the church premises to stop anyone, including Christians from accessing the building.

Public uproar

Following the demolition, several members of the public have in unison condemned the act as being barbaric.

Whereas others cursed the architect of the demolition, other blamed government for not giving protection to the place of worship.

Speaking while at the scene of the demolition, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago condemned the barbaric act, noting that culprits should be brought to book.

“This historical place of worship has existed for decades since colonial days and it’s a treasured piece of our heritage. It was maliciously and callously brought down deep in the night by some court bailiffs and hoodlums who were heavily protected by different security personnel. This is a scandalous and brazen act of criminality which should invite the ire of any reasonable person with a human heart,” Lukwago said.

The Kampala Lord Mayor had earlier this year intervened and promised to help Christians revoke the eviction order.

Lands Minister, Beti Kamya who had earlier issued guidelines stopping any evictions during the Coronavirus pandemic said government would do all it takes to bring culprits to book.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, too had no kind words for the man behind the demolition and government over negligence.

“We have consistently told the nation that as long as there is this breakdown of the rule of law, everyone will suffer. On behalf of the National Unity Platform, I stand in solidarity with the body of Christ in Uganda following this desecration of unimaginable proportions,”Kyagulanyi said.