National Unity Platform spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has advised singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo not to join the struggle with hopes of taking selfies with presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Ssenyonyi’s remarks come days after musician Eddy Kenzo, in a leaked audio call, claimed that Bobi Wine is ignoring his messages and treating fellow artistes with disrespect even before capturing power.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT however, the NUP spokesperson said that no one should join the struggle just to get attention from Bobi Wine.

Ssenyonyi said, “The challenge is that we have so many meetings and usually, we try to keep away from our phones. It’s not that he doesn’t want to talk to him.”

He went on, “Sometimes we come from meetings and he finds over 150 missed calls. He tries to reply a few of them but obviously, he can’t reply to each one of them.”

Ssenyonyi said that Eddy Kenzo, just like every Ugandan, is needed in the struggle for change and that should be their driving force instead of focusing on having selfies with Bobi Wine.

“Everyone should play their part. Let’s join the struggle to seek change and not to have selfies with Bobi Wine. If it so happens, well and good, but don’t leave the struggle just because you couldn’t get a reply from him,” Ssenyonyi added.