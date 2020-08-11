The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Beti Kamya has said that government had no role in the ‘satanic and illegal’ demolition of the St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Kamya said that in such a demolition, there is a whole list of regulations that must be followed but all these were ignored while bringing down the 49-year-old church in Ndeeba.

Kamya made these remarks while appearing on the NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Tuesday.

“What happened yesterday was illegal. This was not the doing of the government. The state pronounces itself and does so during the day. We don’t have to hide in the darkness. Those who demolished the Church were hooligans and lawbreakers and they should face the law,” Kamya said.

“The demolition of St. Peter’s Church Ndeeba was satanic and illegal,” she added.

Kamya said that St. Peter’s Church was a beneficiary of the 1995 Constitution which created a set of owners called ‘bonafide occupants’ who occupied land 12 years before 1995 without anyone contesting their stay on the land.

“This Church has been in that place for 49 years. The land had been donated by the landowner called Nachwa, the daughter of Sir Daudi Chwa. She donated this land to this Church, where she used to pray,”

“The people who are involved in this satanic transfer are her grandchildren. The Church is a bonafide occupant and what happened yesterday was illegal,” Kamya said.

Kamya said that even if they had a court order, structures can’t be demolished outside 8:00 am and 6:00pm.

Government had earlier on put a stop on all evictions during the period when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Yoweri Museveni also intervened in the case according to the head of the State House Anti-Corruption unit Lt. Col Edith Nakalema.

Nakalema said, “The President has been briefed and has directed all public officers involved to be held accountable.”