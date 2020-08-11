The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has rejected the campaign guidelines that were recently issued by Electoral Commission, Ssemujju Nganda, the party spokesperson, said on Monday.

Some of these guidelines that were issued last week on how to hold scientific campaigns include seeking permission from the police before holding a sizeable meeting among others.

But according to Ssemujju, apart from contradicting with their party constitution, the guidelines are also parallel to all the national laws which give mandate to those vying for electoral positions to freely seek for votes.

“These guidelines in our view are unconditional. It has already been very difficult for political parties to select and go through candidate identification exercises because even smaller meetings are being dispersed,”Ssemujju told the media at the party’s headquarters on Monday.

He said the guidelines are aimed at frustrating opposition activities.

“The intention is to stop our meetings. What about the enormous task of choosing presidential candidates? In the case of FDC we choose a flag bearer at the delegates conference with every member physically present. Now the electoral commission is saying the a ban on public meetings, conferences and rallies is maintained. That is not possible,”he said.

Meanwhile FDC has set August 15th and 19th, 2020, as nomination dates for those seeking to fly the party’s presidential flag.

According to Ssemujju, the party has also reopened the nomination process for MP positions in the newly created constituencies and the Lord Mayor of Kampala.

“If you want to be a presidential flag bearer sponsored by the FDC, You must pick the nomination forms on either 18th or 19th,”Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju also referred to the party president’s remarks on fronting Dr Kizza Besigye as the flag bearer for president in 2021, as a wish, and not in the constitution of the party.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat speaking in Gulu district on the weekend said that the FDC’s National Executive Committee had agreed that if Besigye expresses interest to seek the party flag, there will be no competition.