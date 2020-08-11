Through its promotion dubbed MoMoNyabo Together, the MTN Uganda is giving out up to Shs 5 million to two winners every weekday in a bid to support Ugandans as they rebuild from the financial devastations caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Apart from the winners called in studio, 250 people win Shs 50,000 directly every day. To take part in the promotion that was launched last month, MTN customers simply use the MyMTN app or dial *165# to buy data or airtime as well as paying for many other services using Mobile Money.

Among the lucky winners is 34 year old Ismail Ayebale, an airport taxi driver walked away with Shs 4.2million .

The airport cab driver who has been out of business since the closure of the airport was overjoyed to learn that he had been chosen as a lucky winner in the ongoing MTN MoMoNyabo Together promotion.

Due to his Covid 19-induced unemployment, Ayebale became a fish vendor to support his family. The young man that lives next to Lake Victoria in Entebbe buys fish from various fishermen and later on dresses and sells it to people in Kampala at a profit, to make ends meet for his family.

“Life has not been the same, the money I earn now is nothing compared to what I would make before the COVID pandemic,” Ayebale said as he narrated how tough the times have been for the past five months.

The MTN Marketing Coordinator for Central Region, Jimmy Ssempuuma congratulated Ayebale while handing over the cheque. He emphasised MTN’s commitment to supporting its customers though such promotions.

Ayebale chose to share the money he won with his mother, Margret Nyakaisiki. An excited Nyakaisiki over a phone conversation ululated as she vehemently thanked MTN Uganda for giving back to her son who in turn shared with her.

Ayebale noted that he had always heard about the MoMoNyabo campaign but always thought it was a hoax since he had never won.

He however confirmed in the presence of his family that having been named a lucky winner, he is now a strong believer of the MoMoNyabo Together promotion.

Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Totto and Patriko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMo Nyabo together, everyone is a winner.