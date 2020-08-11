The State House Anti- Corruption Unit has arrested the acting Executive Director of the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), Dr. Anthony Ntate, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources Ntate was arrested on Monday together with two of his managers including Clement Nuwamanya who is detained at the Special Investigations Division at Kireka and Charles Ezat who is currently detained at Wandegeya Police station.

Whereas the main reason behind the arrest is not yet known, the Nile Post has learnt in February, a whistleblower wrote to the then board chairman and also the NAGRC Executive Director accusing Ntate of conflict of interest and corruption.

“I wish to bring to your attention that one of your employees, Deputy Production Manager Contracts Committee has been using his position as a chairperson procurement officer to influence the recruitment and sourcing of his blood brothers’ two companies,” the whistleblower wrote in a February 2020 letter.

Ntate was accused of having a hand in the award of contracts to Cardino Partners Consult Limited and Balix Imports and Exports Limited that allegedly belonging to his blood brothers.

“Dr.Ntate knowing that he was duty bound to declare such interests lest it is a conflict of interest and conspiracy went ahead and awarded his brother contracts to both companies including the supply of fencing poles,” the whistleblower wrote.