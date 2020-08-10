The National Unity Platform-(NUP) spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi and Nakawa Division Mayor, Ronald Balimwezo have reached a common understanding not to clash for the same parliamentary seat.

The two have been competing for the Nakawa division seat ahead of the 2021 general elections and tension has been high among the two leaders on what would happen should the two fail to agree.

However, the two members decided to take advantage of the recent decision to split Nakawa into two constituencies to avoid competing against each other.

In a meeting that was held in Nakawa, Ssenyonyi revealed that they had decided to contest in different constituencies.

“He [Balimwezo] will run for Nakawa East MP and I will run for Nakawa West MP. We ended the activity with prayer, because we need the Lord in the journey ahead,”Ssenyonyi added.

Nakawa West Constituency consists of the following parishes; Kyanja, Bukoto 1, Bukoto 2, Naguru 1, Naguru 2, Ntinda, Kiwatule, Banda, Kyambogo, Nabisunsa, ITEK, UPK and Upper Estate.

Ssenyonyi urged all other party members to sit and agree in order avoid clashing for the same seat come 2021 general polls.

Balimwezo also called upon members to always sit and resolve their differences amicably without affecting the reputation of one another.

He said that he decided to contest in Nakawa East where there is stiff competition but with the aim of not competing against a fellow party members.

He said he believes in his strength basing on his well-established political backbone and achievements during his reign as Nakawa mayor.