Former president of the National Unity Platform, Mzei Moses Kibalama has said that he has been receiving death threats ever since he handed over the party leadership to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

The NUP, formerly registered as National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) was officially handed over to Kyagulanyi and unveiled to the wider public in July.

It has since its launch been a subject of debate in the country’s politics ahead of the 2021 general election.

While clarifying on some key issues surrounding the party, Kibalama said that he is living in fear because of unknown people who are tracking his movements.

“I am receiving death threats from unknown people accusing me of handing over the party to Robert Kyagulanyi.They are following me, they are even threatening me on phone, “Kibalama told the media during news conference on Saturday.

He said these ill hearted people have reached to the extent of attacking him at his home which prompted him to run into hiding for the fear of his life.

“On Thursday night when I saw those people at my house.I did escape from the house using other security gates, my life is in danger and I am currently living in hotel,”he said.

On the petition of a group of people claiming to be some of the founders of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party(NURP), Kibalama said these people are being sponsored to disorganise the leadership of Robert Kyagulanyi.

“I wish to clarify that none of the two individuals has ever been a member of National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party. I don’t know those people and I am very sure that they have never seen me,”Kibalama noted.

He said it was a very big surprise to hear about these group of people because they don’t even appear anywhere in the party register.

“Even if you bring them here, they may fail to identify me as the party president. Those individuals are being sponsored by the state to disrupt the party president,Hon Robert Kyagulanyi. I am not aware of them and I have never seen them,”he said.

Among the issues raised is whether the party followed the right processes to change the name, Kibalama insisted that they followed the right procedures to change the leadership of the party.