Unknown people are believed to have hacked into the accounts of Pro-Bobi Wine Ghetto TV and declared incumbent President Museveni winner of the 2021 elections.

Ghetto TV has been sharing live videos, news, and campaign promotions for People Power pressure group and Bobi Wine, and at the same time critiquing the ruling government.

However, yesterday the Online TV released a series of shocking posts in which they praised the government and also declared that President Museveni is indefatigable.

“After doing research and analyzing the way people power supporters are violating freedom of speech, the survey has shown that President Museveni is swearing in again in 2021,” Ghetto TV said in one of their last posts.

The TV would later get deactivated.

Commenting about the events, National Unity Platform President Bobi Wine claimed that the TV’s accounts had been hacked by operatives loyal to President Museveni.

Bobi claimed the said operatives have been trying to do the same to his personal accounts.

“Regime operatives have tried so many times to capture my Facebook account and take hold of it, but they have not yet succeeded. Today, the criminal regime has succeeded in hacking into, and taking hold of the Ghetto TV page.”

“They have removed all administrators to the page and right now it’s under their control. A shameful, shameful regime. They are scared of the live broadcasts which Ghetto TV has been doing of all our activities. They talk of a scientific election, yet can’t even stand a Facebook page!” he added.

Bobi said that a team is trying to do all possible to regain control of the page urging his supporters to ignore any propaganda that may be posted there.

“The evidence is all over that the regime has never been as panicky as it is now. Let us just increase the pressure and they will be no more.”