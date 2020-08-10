By Moses Baguma

I’ve listened to Eddy Kenzo’s “leaked” audio about presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi (alias Bobi Wine) and it’s clear to anyone who has listened to it that Kenzo was furious. But where does Eddie derive his ferocity?

1- Kenzo alleges that Bobi Wine convened a meeting and asked his supporters to attack and frustrate him after his meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

2- Bobi Wine ignored Kenzo’s voice note and perhaps other texts, even after reading and listening to the voice note.

I find the above two reasons as the primary cause of anger Eddy has against Bobi and I can understand Kenzo.

Meeting President Museveni doesn’t automatically mean that Eddy Kenzo sold his soul and utterly ignored People Power’s cause. Even when Eddy had intentions of doing so, that doesn’t qualify Bobi’s actions and his supporters.

I may not be in position to vouch for the authenticity of Kenzo’s claims but given Bobi’s character and his supporters, one can easily believe Kenzo.

Baganda have a saying that goes; “Nkumanyi muze takulinda kwetonda”, loosely interpreted; someone can be judged by their habit even before they defend themselves.

Attacking Eddy Kenzo on social media, hurling all kinds of insults at him under the watch of Bobi Wine was very wrong.

Bobi Wine had and has an obligation to call his supporters to order, which he didn’t do (which justifies Kenzo’s claims about Bobi convening a meeting to direct an attack on him)! That was very wrong, given that Bobi Wine is vying for the top job which requires a tolerant and accommodative person because a president leads even those who disagree with him.

And maybe Eddy Kenzo was still a potential ally.

Secondly, why did Bobi ignore Eddy’s voice notes? Personally, I think that demonstrated Bobi’s sheer lack of people management wisdom. A simple reply from Bobi like; “I have taken note and I’ll get back to you soon” could have saved the situation.

We all know that Eddy Kenzo has a big following and his association with people power/NUP can influence many of his fans to join NUP. A politician like Bobi ignoring Eddy is like a business man ignoring a potential client!

Eddy Kenzo has a lot to add on Bobi’s political capital. Even if Eddy had little to bring on table, Bobi has an obligation to attract even the pettiest support to his political party because he must grow it.

Away from Bobi Wine’s mistakes, Eddy exhibits ignorance in that very audio by saying that Bobi must endorse any artiste vying for a political office. Merely being a musician doesn’t mean having Bobi’s support. Bobi has a political party which must recognize you as a member, front you as a flag bearer after internal processes, for particular position. After that, Bobi has an obligation to endorse and campaign for you. But I can forgive Eddy Kenzo’s ignorance since he’s not a politician. If Bobi Wine had brought him on board, perhaps he would have explained to him such a dynamic.