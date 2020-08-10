Nobody is above the law when it comes to enforcing government directives on curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba said on Sunday.

Lumumba made the remarks following the emergence of videos showing supporters of Koboko Municipality MP and State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite, moving in a procession that was in contravention of the ministry of Health guidelines on political gatherings.

“Enforcement officers, if you don’t arrest these people and some people lose their lives, you would have not saved the lives of people. Nobody is above the law whether a minister, whether secretary general, please do your work,”said Lumumba.

She said this is a very critical time that leaders should be on the forefront of raising awareness in the public about the deadly pandemic.

“Police should explain why they are allowing individuals to have processions at such a time ,that means that even police itself should also be held responsible for such,”she said.

While addressing journalists over the weekend , the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba also condemned Anite’s action.

“If it has happened, it is very unfortunate and I will repeat it, it is very unfortunate because we believe that leaders and people who are in government should be exemplary. Why should we act to the contrary?”she queried.

However, Anite has since denied being part of the procession noting that she did not organize it and neither did her team.

“I was not even there! The spontaneous procession formed on the occasion of the delivery of the ambulances for Koboko Municipality,” Anite said in a statement.

She said the locals were marching to welcome the new ambulances that were donated to them.

“The community is in great need of these ambulances as the nearest referral hospital is in Arua. We promised to deliver the ambulances before COVID19, but the pandemic has made them even more urgent to respond to emergencies during this period,”said Anite.

She said as one of the leaders in Koboko district ,she will continue to sensitise the loves to always observe ministry of health guidelines in a bid to fight covid19 pandemic.

Opposition leaders, including Bobi Wine and Dr. Kizza Besigye also slammed government for double standards in implementation of guidelines to contain the spread of covid-19.

Several government ministers and NRM leaning politicians have come under the spotlight for breaking the government guidelines on social distancing.

Some of these include, Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the state minister for Kampala, Benah Namugwanya and the vice chairperson NRM Eastern Uganda, Mike Mukula among others.