Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) new executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, has pledged to wipe out corruption at City Hall.

Kisaka, who took oath to start her KCCA tenure last month said that corruption is not unique to KCCA, she will fight to see that its wiped out completely.

Kisaka made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday.

“We must deal with it. We want to automate system but I think it is a work that will take a while. Corruption is deeply rooted in our country. It hinders us from getting value from the money we inject in,” Kisaka told NBS TV.

Kisaka added that she won’t be an arm-chair executive as this is a service that requires her to ‘go down’.

She said, “I want to be rooted in reality. That is why I will do interactions with a wide spectrum of people. I want to gather their thinking. I don’t have to be aloof with the people I serve,”

“We have come with both the hard and soft approaches. We want to provide an environment for employees that resolves conflict but also helps them enjoy their work.”

Kisaka said that her first responsibility however, will be to ensure that Kampala is safe for everyone seeing that her tenure has commenced in the Covid-19 period.

On Jennifer Musisi

Asked if there are lessons to be learnt from former KCCA Executive director Jennifer Musisi, Kisaka said that Musisi’s innovativeness is something she would like to tap into.

“I have spoken to Jennifer Musisi. My way of working is to pull people together. I want to tap into her innovativeness. She is somebody that I want to have on the right side of my work” she said.