At least 11 people have been arrested and put under custody as police launched investigations into circumstances under which St. Peter’s Church of Uganda, Ndeeba, was demolished on Monday morning.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the Katwe Police Station got information of the demolition of St. Peter’s Church at around 1.00 am and instantly, a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Police were not informed about the eviction and demolition as the practice is. The team found people demolishing the said church and arrested 11 suspects,” Onyango said.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Kawooya, Bbosa Muniru, Amza Kiberu, Abbasi Mutebi, Ali Bulega, Simon Matovu, Ali Kalika, Andrew Mujuzi, Badru Ssekito, John Isirinya and Bashir Maruti.

Onyango said that four police officers who were supposed to protect Church properties but failed to do so were also arrested and will be charged with neglect of duty.

“They are; DPC Katwe, SP Epedu David, OC Station Ndeeba Police Station, ASP Mugira Yeko Kato, Field Force Unjt (FFU) Commander KMP/South Region, ASP Kaloli Isabirye,”

By press time according to Onyango, all the eleven were still being detained at Katwe Police Station to help with investigations and will be charged with malicious damage to properties.

Onyango added two motor vehicles Reg. No. UAY 796N canta white loaded with metals and UBG 682Q Tractor loaded with Engineering plant, were impounded from the scene.

Government through the Ministry of Lands had earlier issued a directive that no evictions should happen during the period of Covid-19 and Onyango reaffirmed that, all those involved risk being arrested and charged in courts of law.

The St. Peter’s Church of Uganda in Ndeeba had been in existence for over 49 years at the time of its demolishing.